Advertisement

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River.

Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature.

“We’re all three together. This is the best gift ever,” Wade’s daughter Sara Zarnstorff said. “Our hearts are full. We’re bursting with joy and trying to hold back the tears.”

Zarnstorff said it’s emotional to see Wade enjoy the outdoors, something her mother’s battle with multiple sclerosis made nearly impossible. Due to her health condition the past three years, Wade has not been able to travel from her assisted care facility.

“We can see now that she’s on here all anxiety is gone, She has that big smile,” Zarnstorff said. “She wants her children to be happy and be together after she dies. That has been her biggest wish so for us to be together it’s her final wish.”

Wade’s caregiver Ashley Williams interprets her needs and said they two have built a special bond in the last year.

“I look forward to going to work every day because of her. That’s for sure. She just makes it better. She’s like a grandma to me,” Ashley said. “I finish her sentences. She’ll say two words and I know exactly what she wants to say.”

Wade’s 93rd birthday is on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

Neither of the boy’s injuries were life-threatening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s...
2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County
According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on July 6 at 11:12...
Person of interest in connection to drug overdose death in custody
COVID-19
Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/8/22)
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes