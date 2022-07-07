Advertisement

River Falls man accused of theft in Eau Claire County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A River Falls man is accused of theft in Eau Claire County.

Court records show 43-year-old Michael Harvey of River Falls, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000).

According to a criminal complaint, the Department of Justice Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit received a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection referencing Able Energy Owner, Michael Harvey.

The criminal complaint says DATCP received “numerous” complaints that Able Energy received payment for work, however, did not follow through with contracted services. Able Energy was contracted by several people in Wis., including Eau Claire County, in regard to solar projects. Despite contracting to complete these projects and collecting money from people, Harvey is accused of never performing any work nor returning the required money. The criminal complaint says there were seven victims that live in Eau Claire County that were discovered during the investigation.

The criminal complaint notes payments of thousands of dollars paid by victims to an account in which Harvey was a holder.

The Eau Claire victims reported that no work was ever done nor materials received.

A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022.

