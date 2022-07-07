Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why

BRIDGE CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Trash is piling up on the streets of neighborhoods in Eau Claire and surrounding areas, and one resident is asking why.

Dale Zank, Augusta resident, has used Waste Management removal services for the past seven years. He says his garbage is not being picked up as it should be and he cannot find out why. He says this has been happening for the past eight weeks.

Zank says he is concerned about the lack of trash removal services because it is health hazard. He also says it draws in critters such as bears and racoons. Zank says people in his neighbors have started to take action on their own by bringing trash to the Bridge Creek Town Hall Landfill on Saturdays.

“They won’t let costumers know what’s going on I guess that’s the biggest thing, send a letter out or whatever, notify us,” Zank said. “I mean if they have issues they have issues, you know, but tell us what the issues are and figure out something.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department gave a statement Thursday in response to the trash pile-up and created a FAQ with information for residents.

“In response to the increase of refuse complaints that our department and the City of Eau Claire are receiving, our department has created a FAQ document to help respond to these concerns. Additionally, the Health Department has issued a Special Collection Memo, allowing garbage haulers to temporarily operate for additional hours and days to facilitate timely trash pick-up through July 31, 2022. The FAQ and the temporary allowance to change hours/days is meant to support both community members and our haulers in having needs met in a way that does not impact health and safety.” “The Health Department’s role in refuse compliance is to assure conditions are not created which present human health hazards and that solid waste is stored, collected, transported, and disposed of in a manner which does not create health, safety, or aesthetic problems. We respond to complaints regarding human health hazards on properties and require corrective measures be taken in collaboration with property owners. We also work with community partners and garbage haulers to implement community-wide initiatives and enforce local regulations to better assure proper handling, storage, and disposal of solid waste. Our department works with other City of Eau Claire divisions (Buildings, City Planning, Police, Fire Department) to coordinate community initiatives and enforcement activities stemming from community complaints. Chapter 8.32 of the City of Eau Claire Code of Ordinances provides a frame for the work we do.”

