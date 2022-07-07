Advertisement

Visit Eau Claire announces Sculpture Tour Eau Claire launch

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Visit Eau Claire is announcing the launch of the 2022 season of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire along with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire installed 61 new sculptures throughout Eau Claire, bringing the total number of sculptures on the tour to 82.

“There has been so much hard work put into this year’s sculpture tour by our supporters, sponsors, and especially our movers,” Julie Pangallo, Visit Eau Claire’s Public Arts Manager, said.

“Classic Moving & Storage, Northwest Enterprises, and Cory’s Crew from the city Streets Division have put up almost twice as many sculptures as last year. We usually have an installation day, this year we had an installation month. I hope everyone will get out to enjoy them and vote for their favorite.”

Visit Eau Claire says in their media release July 7 is the opening of The People’s Choice Award. People have an opportunity to vote each year for their favorite sculpture on the Tour. The winning sculpture is said to then be purchased by Sculpture Tour Eau Claire and donated to Eau Claire’s permanent collection.

For more information about The People’s Choice Award, you can visit Visit Eau Claire’s website here. You can vote for your favorite sculpture here.

