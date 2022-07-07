WI Farm Technology Days kick off next week in Clark Co.

LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) -Every year thousands of people travel from all around to visit Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. This year the 3-day event is calling Clark County home.

Out of this field just south of Loyal, a city of tents is springing up complete with street signs.

To get to this moment, volunteers have been working for three years.

“We started with two people with the discussion, and now we have somewhere between 24 and 28 people on our executive board,” said Chuck Rueth, the executive chair for Farm Tech Days. “It takes an army to build it.”

As they prepare for next week’s event, Rueth said so far, everything is on schedule.

This year’s show is expected to feature hundreds of exhibitors, field demonstrations and a space dedicated to activities for youth.

For one of this year’s hosts, holding the event is something he’s hoped for for years.

“Different people have different dreams,” said Dennis Roehl, the owner and operator of the host farm: Roehl Acres. “This has always been my dream to host Farm Technology Days, to have everyone come to our farm and actually be part of all of this--I think it’s the greatest thing ever.”

Dennis and his family have called their farm in Clark County home since the 1960s when his parents bought it. Today Roehl Acres milks more than 200 cows on 800 acres of land.

As part of the festivities, visitors will get to see their home up close.

“The farm tours that we’re having are different from most other tours,” Dennis said. “These are get off the bus and walk around. We’re going to be able to feed a calf. We’re going to be able to check out a robotic milking system and just have a good time.”

As their family prepares to welcome tens of thousands of people from all around to their farm, Dennis’ wife Suzie hopes they get to see all that the area has to offer.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful county,” Suzie said. “Also coming to the farm and actually looking at calves and how we care for the animals. That really we take care of everything and get the food to the table for everybody.”

It’s not just Roehl Acres playing host, Rustic Occasions is also part of Farm Tech Days. It’s a renovated barn now used for weddings and other special events.

“My husband and Dennis are first cousins, so that’s how we got approached to be part of Farm Technology Days, and with what we did with the barn and ag tourism and things like that, what other people could get ideas of what they could do with their property,” said Kim Fricke-Roehl with Rustic Occasions.

With less than a week before the show, the Roehl families said they can’t wait to live out the lifetime goal of hosting Farm Tech Days.

For the first time in its nearly 70 year history Farm Tech Days will feature a concert called Farm Tech Fest on Wednesday night. Three different country music acts will participate headlined by Joe Nichols.

Farm Tech Days kicks off on Tuesday, July 12 and runs through July 14.

