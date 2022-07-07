Advertisement

Wisconsin court rules against transgender sex offender

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority says a transgender woman cannot change her name because she is on the state’s sex offender registry and the law does not allow people on the registry to change their names
(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority said Thursday that a transgender woman cannot change her name because she is on the state’s sex offender registry and the law does not allow people on the registry to change their names.

The court’s 4-3 decision upholds the rulings of two lower courts, which rejected the woman's requests to change her name and avoid registering as a sex offender.

The woman, identified in court documents only as Ella, was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a disabled 14-year-old boy when she was 15. She is now 22. She entered the criminal justice system identifying as male and was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years. State law prohibits registered sex offenders from changing their names or using aliases not listed in the sex offender registry.

Ella's attorneys argued that not allowing her to change her name or avoid registering as a sex offender violated the First and Eighth Amendments as both a violation of her free speech and cruel and unusual punishment.

The Supreme Court rejected both of those arguments.

“Consistent with well established precedent, we hold Ella’s placement on the sex offender registry is not a ‘punishment’ under the Eighth Amendment,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote for the majority. “Even if it were, sex offender registration is neither cruel nor unusual. We further hold Ella’s right to free speech does not encompass the power to compel the State to facilitate a change of her legal name. ”

Rebecca Bradley was joined in the majority by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Patience Roggensack and Brian Hagedorn. Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote the dissenting opinion and was joined by Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

The dissenting justices agreed that Ella's arguments alleging an Eighth Amendment violation of cruel and unusual punishment fail. But they said she should be allowed to petition a court to legally change her name based on First Amendment rights.

“Requiring Ella to maintain a name that is inconsistent with her gender identity and forcing her to out herself every time she presents official documents exposes her to discrimination and abuse,” Bradley wrote for the minority.

Cary Bloodworth, the public defender who represented Ella, has not returned a message seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report. He is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HarmVenhuizen.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
35-year-old Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and is being held...
Man charged in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
An adult woman was found in the water
Body of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

Board lifts ban on guns in Kenosha County-owned buildings
Wisconsin court’s open records ruling decried as gutting law
© Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus speaks to delegates during an...
Nashville bid for GOP convention trips up in metro council
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary heats up over gas