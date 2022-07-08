Advertisement

1 of 2 men sentenced in connection to 2021 shooting in Eau Claire

Le'fon Dru Luce Cantrell
Le'fon Dru Luce Cantrell(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of two men is sentenced in connection to a 2021 shooting in Eau Claire.

Court records show 22-year-old Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell is sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years extended supervision.

The shooting occurred on April 8, 2021 in the 2400 block of Sessions Street.

Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell and Xavier E Luce were charged after Eau Claire police said they responded to a report that shots were fired from a vehicle toward another vehicle.

Officials say on June 4, 2021 Cantrell came to the police department voluntarily to speak to investigators about the shooting. As he spoke to officials outside the police department, he suddenly fled on foot and ran into Chippewa River near the Lake Street Bridge. Negotiators worked for roughly three hours, when Cantrell eventually walked to the shore. He was then taken into custody.

Also on June 4, 2021 investigators arrested Luce for his role in the shooting.

The Eau Claire criminal complaint says there were eight phone calls and one missed call between Luce and a phone number associated with Cantrell. Luce’s cell phone showed a text message to a different saying “they got a hit on me.”

Xavier E Luce is due back in court on Aug. 31, 2022.

