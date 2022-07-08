Advertisement

2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County

Neither of the boy’s injuries were life-threatening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday.

According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of the teenagers was ejected from the vehicle because of the crash. A 13-year-old boy was flown to Regions Hospital with serious injuries and a 16-year-old boy was taken to Mayo Clinic in Barron. Neither boy’s injuries were life-threatening.

Highway 53 was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the crash scene. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert about the closure at 7:42 a.m. and then signaled the highway was reopened at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

