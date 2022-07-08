Authorities looking for person of interest in connection to drug overdose death

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection to a drug overdose death in Barron County.

According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on July 6 at 11:12 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible overdose at a home east of Rice Lake.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Rice Lake Fire Department, MMC Ambulance and Lifelink Helicopter responded. Lifesaving measures were attempted on 32-year-old Crystal Braden, however, were not successful. Braden was pronounced dead at the scene of what the Barron County Sheriff’s Department is classifying as a “drug overdose of most likely Heroin.”

The incident is under investigation and the Barron County Drug Unit is looking to speak with a person of interest in this case that fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being attempted.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 37-year-old Chris Skar of Rice Lake. Skar has a probation warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on Skar is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

