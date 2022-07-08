DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim to step down in August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday.

The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely critical to my administration from the very beginning, and her leadership has been indispensable on several fronts.”

During her time with the Governor’s administration, Crim assembled the Mass Timber Task Force, mobilized health care experts and leaders to advise on COVID-19 response, and served as the chair of the Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council to develop the DSPS’ first equity and inclusion plan.

Evers highlighted “her efforts to ensure we have high standards for those serving and caring for Wisconsinites across our state to monitoring and preventing the misuse of prescription drugs to her work as chair of my Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council.”

Crim also secured $3.7 million in grants for Wisconsin’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in her time with the DSPS.

Dan Health will succeed Crim. He is from Watertown and went through secondary education in Wisconsin.

“I am looking forward to continuing this work moving forward,” Health said.

