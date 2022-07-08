Gov. Evers approves highway resurfacing project in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A highway resurfacing project is set to soon be underway in Buffalo County.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $6.83 million contract with prime contractor Mathy Construction Co. of Onalaska for a resurfacing project on Wisconsin Highway 37 from County F northeast of Alma to Wisconsin Highway 88 southwest of Mondovi in Buffalo County.

Work on the project is scheduled to start July 11.

The Wis. DOT says the pavement on this segment of Highway 37 is “showing signs of deterioration.”

The Wis. DOT says they plan to:

Remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement.

Widen paved shoulders.

Repair or replace culverts.

Replace guardrail.

According to the media release by the Wis. DOT, during construction, Highway 37 “will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.” Construction is scheduled to be finished in late Sept.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here and the project’s 511 website here.

