Advertisement

IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ida Thalacker is the night manager at Eby-Brown. She does such an amazing job and doesn’t get the appreciation she deserves for the amazing job she does! She’s willing to help in every department, including mine in the freezer/cooler section. She even helps load trucks when they need help. She handles problems calmly, is understanding, and easy to talk with. I would love for her to get the Sunshine Award because I appreciate the job she does.

I would also like to nominate Chris Pare for the Sunshine Award. Chris is the assistant night manager and he does such an awesome job! He is always willing to help in any department and is always fun to work with. Chris deserves the Sunshine Award so he knows how much he is appreciated at work.

Beth Penigar

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

JAMES HAMLIN
ANGELA MALONEY
SARA MATTHIEU
TOM BEHLING