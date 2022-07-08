IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ida Thalacker is the night manager at Eby-Brown. She does such an amazing job and doesn’t get the appreciation she deserves for the amazing job she does! She’s willing to help in every department, including mine in the freezer/cooler section. She even helps load trucks when they need help. She handles problems calmly, is understanding, and easy to talk with. I would love for her to get the Sunshine Award because I appreciate the job she does.

I would also like to nominate Chris Pare for the Sunshine Award. Chris is the assistant night manager and he does such an awesome job! He is always willing to help in any department and is always fun to work with. Chris deserves the Sunshine Award so he knows how much he is appreciated at work.

Beth Penigar

