Advertisement

JAMES HAMLIN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate James Hamlin for the Sunshine Award. His dedication to his job and family have been highly appreciated. He will go out of his way to help those in need even if he may not always have the time to do so. His values and his goals drive him to get things done no matter how exhausted he may be. He is valued in more ways than one.

Chandra Bundy

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

ANGELA MALONEY
SARA MATTHIEU
TOM BEHLING
IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE