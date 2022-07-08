EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Karen Hauck for the Sunshine Award. On top of helping take care of her mother-in-law, she is going above and beyond in starting her business, Chippewa Valley Aging in Place. She always gives 100 percent, but I feel she doesn’t get enough appreciation for everything she does, not only for family but for everyone else in her life as well. I think she deserves the Sunshine Award.

Nicole Hauck

