EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Katy Christianson, who works for the US Postal Service, for the Sunshine Award. Katy is always bringing sunshine to our doorstep. She is kind-hearted, generous, and humble. My dad was 87 years old and would sit at the window waiting, not for the mail, but for an opportunity to share a wave and a smile with Katy as she delivered the mail. Being the mail was not always delivered at a set time, my dad would drink his coffee, do his search a word, and eagerly wait for her. My dad has since passed on but Katy’s wave and smile still graces our door. We would like to extend thanks to her for bringing joy to my dad’s life and for her dedicated service.

Kathy Patrow

