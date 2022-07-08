EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Reverend Carl Kangas. Pastor Kangas will be retiring on the 12th of June from St. Paul Lutheran in Fall Creek. Pastor Carl is a dedicated and special friend to all those he meets. He has been a pastor for many years in the ministry. He has given his life in service to God and has served well. We will miss him but wish him God’s blessings on his new path in life.

David Wuebben

