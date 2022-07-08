Advertisement

SARA MATTHIEU

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sara Matthieu for the Sunshine Award. Sara was our son’s ER nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital recently. I couldn’t see her halo but I’m pretty sure she has one. She was one of those angels in disguise put here on earth to do God’s work. We will never be able to thank her enough for all she did for our son, Brett. Thank you, Sara, for helping our son when it seemed no one else could.

Kurt and Ruth Ann Kjelstad

