Sex offender to be released and live in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public.

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Level Three Sex Offender 29-year-old Rory Spears is scheduled to be released from prison on July 12, 2022. He is set to live at a home located at 1152 State Highway 73 in the Town of Saratoga, Wis.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says Spears is a lifetime registered sex offender and has a lifetime GPS monitor, which is in place.

Spears was convicted of exposing a child to harmful materials, exposing genitals to a child, and cause child to view or listen to sexual activity in Taylor County in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.