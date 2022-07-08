Advertisement

TOM BEHLING

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tom Behling is a great human being! He is so knowledgeable and always willing to help. He and his service team provide critical support (heavy truck repair) to help Earthbound offer waste management services in the Chippewa Valley. He is truly a great citizen, and our community is better because of his hard work. Thank you, Tom, for everything you do! Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Zacharious Pappas

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

JAMES HAMLIN
ANGELA MALONEY
SARA MATTHIEU
IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE