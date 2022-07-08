EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tom Behling is a great human being! He is so knowledgeable and always willing to help. He and his service team provide critical support (heavy truck repair) to help Earthbound offer waste management services in the Chippewa Valley. He is truly a great citizen, and our community is better because of his hard work. Thank you, Tom, for everything you do! Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Zacharious Pappas

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.