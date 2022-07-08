Vets & Guitars program offers free music lessons to veterans

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Highground, the Willard Well and several supporters are offering military veterans the opportunity to learn how to play acoustic guitar. The program is designed to help them gain skills to bring joy that accompanies creativity to their lives and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans.

The Vets & Guitars program consists of 10 sessions of instruction and “jamming” with fellow veterans and musicians. The program began Thursday, July 7 at The Highground in Neillsville. Each session will start at 6 p.m. and run one to two hours every Thursday evening through Labor Day with a few additional sessions during the final week.

All Veterans are invited to join this program. Veterans are supplied with an acoustic guitar and all accessories needed to play, free of charge.

“Music really is one of those things that’s universal. It brings everyone around the world together in so many different ways and being able to share that connection and possibility of connection, I think is one of the biggest things that can help anyone move forward or work with or work through anything they’re dealing with,” said music educator Victoria Shoemaker.

Businesses and individuals can sponsor a veteran for a donation of $125. The program is also accepting donations of new or gently used acoustic guitars and gig bags/cases.

Veterans are encouraged to register early for the Vets & Guitars program by calling 715-743-4224 or emailing.

