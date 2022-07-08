Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

Latest News

FILE - Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021.
Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Le'fon Dru Luce Cantrell
1 of 2 men sentenced in connection to 2021 shooting in Eau Claire
According to the incident report, detectives found her wheelchair ramp broken into two pieces...
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman’s wheelchair ramp