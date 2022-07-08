Viroqua summer events making a comeback

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - After a few years on hiatus, some of the most popular summer events in the City of Viroqua are returning in 2022.

The Driftless Music Festival has been held off since 2019, but festival president Christina Dollhausen says the community is gearing up for its grand comeback on Saturday.

The free festival is held at Eckhart Park, and features eclectic music along with dozens of local food and beverage vendors.

2022 will be the 10th year of Driftless, which has grown exponentially since it first started.

“In the years past, after it really started picking up the pace in the last five years or so, it brought nearly 4,000 people over the course of the day,” Dollhausen recalled.

Another returning staple this summer is Viroqua’s Night Market, which Chamber Main Street Executive Director Chris Clemens says gives local businesses a chance to set up shop at Eckhart Park.

“This market provides a great opportunity for folks who maybe can’t afford a traditional storefront on our Main Street to be able to come before the community and have a lot of folks see what it is that they offer,” Clemens explained.

Bringing back some of Viroqua’s traditional summer events marks a return to normalcy for the community following a difficult few years dealing with the pandemic.

Clemens is hoping the Driftless festival and the Night Market help reinstill some community spirit.

“People are really wanting opportunities to be able to get together, and come together as a community,” Clemens expressed. “Through the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, one of our priorities is just community building.”

The events will not only help enrich the Viroqua community, but will also boost the local economy.

“All the people that come to the Driftless Music Festival, and all these other music events and other events that we’re having around this area, they’re buying our gasoline, they’re shopping at the local places,” Dollhausen said. “They call that direct visitor spending, and that just adds to the vitality of Vernon County and Viroqua.”

The Driftless Music Festival will begin at 1 PM at Eckhart Park on July 9, and will last until 9 PM.

The Night Market is planned for the second Friday in July, August, and September.

