Wine Release supports families with fertility struggles.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Drinking wine can help support awareness about fertility struggles in our community.

Eau Claire’s Infinity Beverages Wine and Distillery released a wine this week called Rainbow Rose. All proceeds from purchasing the wine will go towards families struggling with fertility issues through Infinity Cares, a non-profit being started by the distillery.

The wine was inspired by the winemaker’s own fertility struggles.

“It was inspired by the winemakers daughter who is actually a rainbow baby,” Infinity Marketing Ambassador, Corrisa Andrashko, said. “So a rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage, so after the winemaker and his wife went through that process they were really inspired to help other families.”

Andrashko says Rainbow Rose is projected to be available until the end of the month, but it will be re-released every June around the winemaker’s daughter’s birthday. She hopes this release is a way to connect with others who are facing similar struggles.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.