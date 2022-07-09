Advertisement

Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.

Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead.

His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich’s jersey number, 22.

Cooper’s family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

