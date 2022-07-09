Brewers meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-50, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -253, Pirates +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Milwaukee has a 21-17 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. The Brewers have gone 26-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 34-50 record overall and a 14-27 record in road games. The Pirates are seventh in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 5-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.