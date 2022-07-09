Advertisement

Eau Claire hosts U.S. National Kubb Championship

The largest kubb championship tournament outside of Europe was held this weekend in Eau Claire.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is hosting its 15th U.S. National Kubb Championship tournament this weekend.

Kubb is a nordic sport where individuals throw wooden batons at blocks, trying to knock them over.

Eau Claire began hosting the national championship in 2007, with only 15 teams and 35 players. Year after year this event has gotten more popular. This year, the championship is full, with 128 teams and over 440 players.

The U.S. National Kubb Championship is the largest tournament outside of Europe. Eric Anderson, Director of the U.S. National Kubb Championship said this event is a great resource for Eau Claire.

“This is a place where people really want to travel to play. There are so many people that come here for the first time every year and they keep coming back,” Anderson said. “When they come here, they can’t believe how great the grass is, how great the field is, how friendly our community is. So, I just think it creates a great, great recognition for our city.”

Anderson said kubb is a sport for everyone.

“You can see out here today, there are people all ages playing from, I think, our youngest competitive days, maybe seven or eight years old. Our oldest is easily in their eighties,” Anderson said. “So, it’s a game for everybody. It’s great social interaction, it’s a game of skill and strategy and there’s mental focus involved.”

The U.S. National Kubb Championship will continue on July 20 at the Eau Claire Soccer Field.

