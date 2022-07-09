Milwaukee FD: 2 dead in grocery store shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday in a Milwaukee grocery store parking lot, TMJ4 and Fox6Now reported.

Milwaukee Police Department received a call at around 10:20 a.m. for a shooting at the El Rey, TMJ4 said. Two people were confirmed dead by the Fire Chief and one was transported to the hospital, according to Fox6now.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are received.

