Advertisement

Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New details from a court filing alleges some members of the Oath Keepers extremist group extensively planned for the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department claims one suspect also had a death list of Georgia election officials.

The government alleges members of the group made attempts to get explosives, and one member brought one to the D.C. area around Jan. 6.

Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine Oath Keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Neither of the boy’s injuries were life-threatening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s...
2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County
According to a media release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on July 6 at 11:12...
Person of interest in connection to drug overdose death in custody
Brad Utegaard
Hiker from Wausau found dead at state park in New Mexico
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme

Latest News

Pat Cipollone, an ex-Trump White House counsel, concludes his closed-door meeting with the...
Cipollone speaks to House Jan. 6 panel
According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, foreground and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina walk out for the final of the...
Wimbledon: Women’s final starts on Centre Court
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Russia continues to ‘raise true hell,’ Ukraine governor says