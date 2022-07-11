4 people hurt in 2 separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pierce County

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says four people are hurt after two separate motorcycle crashes on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office provided two releases with details about the crashes.

The first motorcycle crash happened on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in the Town of Diamond Bluff on County Highway OO near 410th Avenue. A 58-year-old man from Savage, Minn. lost control of the motorcycle he was driving while going around a curve and crashed off of the roadway. The 58-year-old man and his passenger, a 58-year-old woman from Prior Lake, Minn., were both thrown from the motorcycle. The 58-year-old man was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., while the 58-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn.

The second motorcycle crash happened on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. in the Town of Ellsworth on Highway 63 near Highway 10. A 44-year-old man from Ellsworth lost control of the motorcycle he was driving while approaching the intersection of the two highways and laid the bike down. The 44-year-old man and his passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth, were both thrown from the motorcycle. The 44-year-old man was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul Minn., while the 34-year-old woman was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Neither release provided details about the conditions or severity of injuries suffered by any of the four people hurt in the two separate crashes on Saturday. Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with Saturday’s crashes were Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and Life Link III Helicopter.

