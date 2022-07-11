Advertisement

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 48-year-old Keith A. Binder of Medford. The preliminary investigation found Binder had been dead for up to 24 hours at that location before he was found.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. At this time, the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Fore A Great Cause
"Fore A Great Cause" (7/11/22)