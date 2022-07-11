Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say