Advertisement

DNR issues warning after wolves kill 2 dogs in northern Wisconsin

Wolf
Wolf(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Wisconsin DNR is warning the community after wolves apparently killed two dogs in Bayfield and Forest counties.

According to the DNR, the first death was reported July 8 when wolves attacked a Walker/Plott mix trailing hound in the Town of Barksdale, which is in Bayfield County.

The second death happened in the Town of Alvin, which is in Forest County when wolves killed a trailing hound.

“Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season,” the DNR shared in a news release.

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack in northern Wisconsin should call USDA-WS immediately at 1-800-228-1368 (in-state) or 715-369-5221. In southern Wisconsin call 1-800-433-0663 (in-state) or 920-324-4514.

Click here to learn more about wolf attacks in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Monday (7/11/22)
SportScene 13 - Monday (7/11/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/11/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/11/22)
Farm legacy
Farmer Creating Legacy in Monroe County
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
This farm has been in the Herricks family for over 100 years.
Farmer creating legacy in Monroe County