DOUG PLATZEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like a Sunshine Award to go to Doug Platzek. I have purchased many items that have been delivered before, but not like this. I had spoken with him over the phone and he was very courteous. Doug made sure the day and time were good for me for the delivery and he called to let me know he was almost here. I went to the door and there was a 7′ box on a two-wheel dolly. He brought it in with no problems and no scratches or bumps to my place. Doug went out of his way to help me to fix the defective back part of the loveseat that I ordered, which meant he had to return with a different back piece using his own gas and time for the company. If you want someone who cares about his job and how he treats people, use this guy. I know I will again. I am so grateful to have met him. He is awesome. Thank you, Doug, for all your help. Keep up the great work.

Joan Johnson

