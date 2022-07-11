Eau Claire man sought in sexual assault case arrested after chase in Vernon County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who had a warrant out for his arrest in a sexual assault investigation was arrested in Vernon County Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase that went for about 20 miles.

37-year-old Aaron Trumble was taken into custody by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Trumble and his vehicle were found in Genoa on Highway 35 at 1:15 p.m. July 7. When a deputy attempted to stop Trumble on Highway 56 near Genoa, he fled on County Highway N heading south. Trumble was stopped by a rolling roadblock and was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center, where deputies are recommending a felony charge of fleeing and eluding an officer. Trumble is wanted by the Eau Claire Police Department for questioning in a sexual assault investigation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by Wisconsin Probation and Parole.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Eau Claire Police Department. No one was hurt and no property was damaged as a result of the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation.

Trumble is on probation for convictions in Eau Claire County of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence charges of battery and disorderly conduct, according to online court records. Trumble was sentenced to three years of probation, but was also sentenced to four years in prison and three years of extended supervision, imposed and stayed, meaning if probation is revoked, he will have to serve the sentence imposed by the court.

