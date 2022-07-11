Advertisement

“Fore a Great Cause” annual golf outing returns July 21

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is gearing up for another "Fore a Great Cause" golf outing July 21.
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is gearing up for another "Fore a Great Cause" golf outing July 21.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -An upcoming staple event for the Chippewa Falls YMCA has golfers back reading greens and hitting the links.

“Fore a Great Cause” golf outing is slated for Thursday July 21 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Jim Ignarski, Chippewa Falls YMCA communications director joins the noon show live, to discuss how all the money raised directly impacts the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

To register for the golf outing, visit the CF YMCA website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Latest News

JAMES HAMLIN
ANGELA MALONEY
SARA MATTHIEU
TOM BEHLING