“Fore a Great Cause” annual golf outing returns July 21

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -An upcoming staple event for the Chippewa Falls YMCA has golfers back reading greens and hitting the links.

“Fore a Great Cause” golf outing is slated for Thursday July 21 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Jim Ignarski, Chippewa Falls YMCA communications director joins the noon show live, to discuss how all the money raised directly impacts the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

To register for the golf outing, visit the CF YMCA website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.