Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died.

73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona.

McDonough founded Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek. The Chippewa Falls location was opened in 1988. McDonough decided to sell the clubs and listed the properties for sale last November due to an illness and trouble getting around. McDonough’s obituary highlighted friends and family saying he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them and helping others any way he could.

In a Facebook post in May, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. In the Facebook post, the business said that they will remain open during the transition to new ownership. The business also thanked its customers for years of support and congratulated the new owners.

