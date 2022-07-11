Advertisement

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

73-year-old Lynn McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones.
Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of Connell's Supper Clubs in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek.(Wisconsin Restaurant Association Western Wisconsin Chapter)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died.

73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona.

McDonough founded Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek. The Chippewa Falls location was opened in 1988. McDonough decided to sell the clubs and listed the properties for sale last November due to an illness and trouble getting around. McDonough’s obituary highlighted friends and family saying he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them and helping others any way he could.

In a Facebook post in May, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. In the Facebook post, the business said that they will remain open during the transition to new ownership. The business also thanked its customers for years of support and congratulated the new owners.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Latest News

[FILE] After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Jam USA made its...
Rideshare services will need registration to access Country Jam grounds
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals