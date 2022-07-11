Advertisement

Former Speaker Paul Ryan ‘sobbed’ watching Jan. 6 attack, book reveals

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was reportedly “sobbing” as he watched the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol unfold on television.

That revelation comes from a new book called, “Thank You for Your Service.” Author Mark Leibovich says Ryan, the former Wisconsin representative who was elected Speaker at 45, felt like “something had snapped in him” on that day.

The Janesville native told Leibovich that he had spent his whole adult life in the Capitol building and saw his friends, many of whom were in law enforcement, attacked.

Ryan has kept a relatively low profile since leaving Congress in 2019. The author says the former Speaker has not spoken with former President Donald Trump since he left office.

According to Leibovich, Ryan “expected never to speak to him again.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
COVID-19
Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay