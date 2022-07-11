Indoor vs. outdoor workouts: Pros & Cons

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Temperatures are soaring this week and while some people want the comfort of air conditioning at the gym, others are enjoying a good workout in the hot weather.

Local fitness expert Nick Peters with QuickHIT Fitness Labs joins Hello Wisconsin Monday to discuss exercising in the heat, outline exercises one can do without equipment and the myths associated with working out in the summer heat.

To learn more about training at QuickHIT Fitenss Labs in Eau Claire, see here.

Heat and exercise: Keeping cool in hot weather.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.