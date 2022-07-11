EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate James Hamlin for the Sunshine Award. His dedication to his job and family have been highly appreciated. He will go out of his way to help those in need even if he may not always have the time to do so. His values and his goals drive him to get things done no matter how exhausted he may be. He is valued in more ways than one.

Chandra Bundy

