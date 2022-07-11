L.E. Phillips Memorial Library provides renovation update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is making progress on its renovated downtown location.

The library’s upgrades are on schedule, with an opening set for early September. Some of the upgrades include a third-floor community room which can seat up to 200 people in a public-use event space. There will also be more kid areas, dedicated teen and tween spaces and meeting rooms for community members.

These are all changes, Kim Hennings, the Library Deputy Director of Development, said she’s really happy about.

“I’m just excited to be able to show the public what the library could be, and what the library’s been missing,” Hennings said. “So, all the meeting spaces, all the potential that’s here for community gathering.”

The library will be more open, with a lot of natural sunlight. That’s a change Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, Library Deputy Director of Public Service, said she likes.

“I think I’m just most excited about showing the public what their new library looks like,” Collins-Fuerbringer said.

Library offerings are not the only improvements to the building. Mike Shea, Project Manager with Market & Johnson said the building itself has been upgraded.

“So, one really cool feature is the geothermal mechanical system that’ll heat and cool the library,” Shea said. “There are 36 geothermal wells that are drilled in what was formerly Eau Claire street, and that loop will feed the heating and cooling for the library and ultimately operate its energy efficiently for the city.”

The project has a personal connection to Shea as well.

“I’m a resident of Eau Claire and I grew up in the area and actually I remember visiting this library when I was younger,” Shea said. “So, it kind of pulled it full circle for me to be involved in a project like that in our community and ultimately the community that I live in. I’m a taxpayer and so it was important for me to be involved and make sure the project went well.”

The library announced its services will be on pause from August 7 until after Labor Day so staff members can begin the transitions of books and other materials to the upgraded building.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.