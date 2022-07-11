EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Lorrie Sonnentag for the Sunshine Award. Lorrie works at the Citizens State Bank in Cadott, but she goes far beyond her job at the bank. Lorrie is one of the most caring people I know. As an elderly lady, she makes phone calls for me that I have difficulty with. Lorrie does so many things for me and I love her dearly. She is the daughter I never had! Lorrie is a kind, considerate, and compassionate lady. She truly deserves this award.

Lois Hall

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.