Man accepts plea deal for charge in high-speed chase in March

The 53-year-old man was accused of going as fast as 99mph to avoid being arrested.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS (WEAU) - A 53-year-old man accused of going as fast as 99mph to avoid being arrested in March is sentenced after reaching a plea deal Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Robert Wilkinson pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one charge of vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer.

Charges of bail jumping, operating while revoked and carrying a concealed knife were dismissed but read in, according to online court records. Wilkinson was sentenced to one year in county jail with 113 days jail credit and a six-month suspension of his driver’s license.

According to documents filed with the charges, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Wilkinson’s vehicle at 9:28 p.m. March 21 on County Road A in the Town of Hixton. Wilkinson then sped away, but then crashed into a ditch. Wilkinson was arrested and received citations for unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to register vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilkinson was going as fast as 99 miles per hour during the chase.

Jackson County Chase

