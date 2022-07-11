Advertisement

No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday

The fire happened Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of Water Street.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex on Water Street on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said the fire, which happened at a duplex on the 600 block of Water Street at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, was called in by a person from across the street who saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

In a release, the Fire Department said they found the fire on the second floor and in the attic of the two-story building. No one was inside at the time crews worked to put out the fire and ventilate the building.

Xcel Energy, the Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, and Altoona Fire Department assisted with the fire, which is under investigation. No estimate on damages has been released. The Red Cross of Wisconsin is working with the owners and tenants on relocation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of...
Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme
Brad Utegaard
Hiker from Wausau found dead at state park in New Mexico
Generic police lights
Milwaukee FD: 2 dead in grocery store shooting

Latest News

A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (7/10/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (7/9/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/9/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/9/22)