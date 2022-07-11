No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex on Water Street on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said the fire, which happened at a duplex on the 600 block of Water Street at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, was called in by a person from across the street who saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

In a release, the Fire Department said they found the fire on the second floor and in the attic of the two-story building. No one was inside at the time crews worked to put out the fire and ventilate the building.

Xcel Energy, the Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, and Altoona Fire Department assisted with the fire, which is under investigation. No estimate on damages has been released. The Red Cross of Wisconsin is working with the owners and tenants on relocation.

