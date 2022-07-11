Advertisement

Rideshare services will need registration to access Country Jam grounds

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is requiring taxis, Uber and Lyft drivers to get a windshield sticker in advance in order to get past festival checkpoints.
[FILE] After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Jam USA made its...
[FILE] After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Jam USA made its return to just outside Eau Claire, Wis. in 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Drivers taking passengers in and out of Country Jam USA in Eau Claire this year will be required to register with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office again in 2022.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that like last year, taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers will need to get a sticker and put it on their windshield in order to get past the check points at Ferry Street and Short Street during the times traffic flow is expected to be heaviest at Country Jam, which runs July 21-23.

The Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should be prepared to show a driver’s license when picking up a sticker, and added that it’s the same procedure that was put in place in 2021. The sticker is free. The reason the Sheriff’s Office is requiring rideshare drivers to display a sticker is to help cut down on traffic in and out of festival grounds when traffic flow is expected to be heaviest, such as at the end of performances each night. Only vehicles displaying the sticker will be allowed past the checkpoints in order to access the rideshare pick-up and drop-off location, which is at the parking lot east of Crescent Avenue and Curvue Road.

Anyone with questions about the sticker policy and where rideshares are allowed to go can call Sgt. John Staber of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4701.

There will also be a shuttle service operating from the Country Jam grounds to 19 stops around Eau Claire.

For more information about the event, such as the lineup or how to get tickets, you can visit the Country Jam USA website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday
A new skate spot on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department opened up.
Skate spot opens in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls community members are concerned about their trash not being...
Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Latest News

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
NOON INTERVIEW: "FORE A GREAT CAUSE" GOLF OUTING
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals