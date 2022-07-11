Rideshare services will need registration to access Country Jam grounds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Drivers taking passengers in and out of Country Jam USA in Eau Claire this year will be required to register with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office again in 2022.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that like last year, taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers will need to get a sticker and put it on their windshield in order to get past the check points at Ferry Street and Short Street during the times traffic flow is expected to be heaviest at Country Jam, which runs July 21-23.

The Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should be prepared to show a driver’s license when picking up a sticker, and added that it’s the same procedure that was put in place in 2021. The sticker is free. The reason the Sheriff’s Office is requiring rideshare drivers to display a sticker is to help cut down on traffic in and out of festival grounds when traffic flow is expected to be heaviest, such as at the end of performances each night. Only vehicles displaying the sticker will be allowed past the checkpoints in order to access the rideshare pick-up and drop-off location, which is at the parking lot east of Crescent Avenue and Curvue Road.

Anyone with questions about the sticker policy and where rideshares are allowed to go can call Sgt. John Staber of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4701.

There will also be a shuttle service operating from the Country Jam grounds to 19 stops around Eau Claire.

For more information about the event, such as the lineup or how to get tickets, you can visit the Country Jam USA website here.

