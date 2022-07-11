Skate spot opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new structure for action sports is now open in downtown Eau Claire, on the bike path across from the Eau Claire Police Department.

The structure is called a skate spot, a place where people can skate, roller blade or bike in a safe and legal area.

Chris Johnson designed this skate spot as a member of the city of Eau Claire’s Parks and Waterways Commission. He said there needs to be more spaces for action sports.

“It’s not just skateboarding, it’s riding bicycles and scootering,” Johnson said. “It’s the one wheels, it’s the roller skates. We need more locations for people to do this.”

The hopes of making spaces for action sports more accessible.

“This idea is so that way, regardless of where a kid lives, they don’t have to beg their parents to drive them to the other side of town,” Johnson said. “Now, they’ll have somewhere safe they can skate.”

Johnson said the interest in the structure was almost immediate.

“It’s been nonstop. If you look at social media, kids are skateboarding all the time,” Johnson said. “You can already see it’s all marked up from kids skateboarding and riding bikes on it. It’s only been two days, so the excitement is through the roof.”

Johnson’s goal is to build more spots in the future.

“Hopefully this is the first of a lot of them,” Johnson said. “We want to do different obstacles or features designed to be skated or biked or scootered and different ways to have them spaced out all over the city so that ideally, regardless of where a kid lives, there’s a legal place for them to go skate or bike near their house.”

Johnson said sharing the space may take some getting used to, but hopes it helps everyone have a fun time outside.

Johnson also owns Passion Board Shop in Eau Claire and said if community members have any questions about the project, they can reach him at the store.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.