State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week

Patrols will be set up in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties July 14-16.
Wisconsin State Patrol
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this week.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties July 14-16.

On Thursday, the aerial patrols will focus on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The focus shifts to Chippewa County and Highway 29 on Friday, before moving over to Interstate 94 in Dunn County on Saturday. Western Wisconsin is hosting several large events this week, including the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls and Rock Fest in Cadott.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will also provide aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Waupaca and Oconto counties this week.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

