TONI MCMANUS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Toni works at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. I cannot begin to tell you all this amazing woman has done for me since I broke my T12 and was at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. She took me to her home and gave me around the clock care. Also, she has been the most wonderful woman, taking the lead in the care of my sister, Betty McManus, who is recovering from a broken ankle at Chippewa Manor. She keeps in constant touch with the care givers of my sister, and bringing, Betty, her needed items since Memorial Day weekend. She is just amazing with what she does while holding down her own full-time job, keeping her family going, and recovering from her own health issues. All I can say is “Thank you, Toni,” the world would be a better place if we had more people like you.

Jan Brantley

