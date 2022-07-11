Winona considering new Public Safety building at site of East End Rec Center

WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - A proposal being considered by the City of Winona would replace the East End Recreation Center with a combined police and fire station.

Mayor Scott Sherman says buildings such as Winona’s police station, central fire station, Friendship Center, and East End Rec are all in need of improvements.

Working on each facility separately would be an expensive prospect for the City, so a plan developed by BKV Group and ISG calls for building two brand-new buildings as opposed to refurbishing all four.

The current proposal before the City Council is to merge the police and fire stations into a joint Public Safety building, which would be built on the site of the East End Rec.

In addition, the Rec and Friendship centers would be merged into a new building that would go in place of St. Stan’s school, located across the street from the current site of the East End Rec.

Sherman believes creating two joint buildings is the best option on the table.

“When you look at what would potentially fall onto the local taxpayer if we weren’t to combine the facilities, I’m afraid that some, one, two, maybe even three, might not get done because the funding just isn’t there for it,” Sherman explained.

The plan is contingent on the City being able to purchase the St. Stan’s school site, which Sherman says is being discussed.

“Going into the fall of 2024, they will have no use for that building any longer, and so we have started negotiations with the diocese to see if that is a plot of land that we can purchase,” Sherman detailed.

As the City mulls over the proposal, many members of the Winona community are not in favor of tearing down the East End Rec as it currently stands.

Dozens of residents spoke out at the July 5 City Council meeting with concerns over replacing the center with a police and fire station.

Some believe the project would mean the end of the East End Rec altogether, which Sherman says isn’t the case.

“While we would remove the current East End Rec facility, we would build it bigger, and also improve upon what is currently there,” Sherman conveyed.

Other community members are against the idea of housing a police station in the middle of a neighborhood, believing it will negatively affect the children who would be using the new rec center that may be across the street.

Sherman understands their concerns, but says there are also a large number of people in Winona who support the proposal, adding it’s the most feasible path for upgrading the East End Rec while simultaneously improving public safety.

The City of Winona is planning to hold additional public input sessions on the matter in the coming months.

There’s no timetable for when the City Council may officially vote on the proposal to build the Public Safety building at the East End Rec Center site.

