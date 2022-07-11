Wisconsin’s second case of monkeypox detected in Milwaukee Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials have detected a second case of the monkeypox amid the most recent wave of cases growing across the nation.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated Monday that orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was detected in a Milwaukee County resident. Officials noted this person is isolating and they are working to identify any possible close contacts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said her agency has been working closely with state and federal partners on monitoring monkeypox and assured that its overall risk to the public is low.

“Current evidence from around the country shows that the virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox,” Timberlake said. “We urge all Wisconsinites to stay vigilant and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash.”

The first case of monkeypox in Wisconsin related to the most recent outbreak was identified on July 1. As of Friday, July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 767 cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus in the U.S.

According to DHS, monkeypox is rare, but can be serious. People who contracted the virus are most likely to see new, unexplained rashes. They may also contract a fever, experience chills, or swollen lymph nodes.

Most of them will recover in two to four weeks without treatment.

In 2003, another outbreak of the monkeypox swept through Wisconsin and the nation. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard noted that this outbreak was tied to people who had contact with wild or exotic animals, specifically prairie dogs in Wisconsin.

