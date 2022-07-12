7 Rivers Alliance relaunching annual business climate survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Coulee Region economic development organization is hoping to better understand the challenges area businesses are facing.

With the peak impacts of the pandemic seemingly come and gone, La Crosse Area of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke says La Crosse’s economy is stabilizing.

“The area together as a whole is doing fine,” Zygarlicke expressed. “People are active, and we continue to hear that businesses are doing well.”

Still, even though the business community has shown strong signs of recovery since 2020, there are difficulties that remain.

“Supply chain issues, inflation and the cost of goods going up, and, of course, the workforce shortage,” Zygarlicke listed. “There’s issues that are there, but I don’t think people are hurting as badly as they may have been two years ago during the pandemic.”

To get a clearer picture of the current state of Coulee Region businesses, the 7 Rivers Alliance is relaunching its business retention survey.

7 Rivers CEO Chris Hardie says the survey features a variety of questions that help the organization gauge the needs of different businesses.

“The survey may show we are missing something as a regional economic development organization that we should be focusing on,” Hardie explained. “It allows us to then devote our time and attention to some measurable things that we hope we can affect change in.”

Many of the questions on the 2022 survey will revolve around how businesses are dealing with workforce and supply chain complications.

Hardie would like to hear from as many different types of businesses as possible.

“This is not a survey designed for the top 100 employers in our region, we want to make sure that we get small employers, to single people, mom and pop shops,” Hardie detailed. “Those are the backbone of our regional economy, and it’s important that they also weigh in with their results.”

The results of the survey will be shared at the 7 Rivers State of the Region meeting this fall.

Responses will be accepted through the end of August, and Hardie hopes to hear from at least 100 businesses throughout the 7 Rivers region.

